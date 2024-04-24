Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $280.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.15. Chubb has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

