Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

