Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. 249,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,304. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $54.64. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

