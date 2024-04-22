Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,738,000 after buying an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,479,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 1,261,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,245,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $74.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,885. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.95.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

