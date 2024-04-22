Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,112,000 after buying an additional 47,904,427 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $156,455,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $106,228,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

