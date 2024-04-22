Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.17.

NYSE:CBT opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cabot has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $98.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cabot by 17.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Cabot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

