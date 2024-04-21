Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is LRT Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for about 2.5% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.20. 5,055,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,430. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.22.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.73.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

