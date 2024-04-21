LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.20. The company had a trading volume of 744,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,278. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $319.78. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.06.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

