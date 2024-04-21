Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,348 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $23,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,207.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 82,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 151,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,574. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.