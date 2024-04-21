1,844 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $807,887,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 913,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after acquiring an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,003. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

