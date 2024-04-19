Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) & theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Head to Head Comparison

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -759.45% -293.42% -158.75% theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,708.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and theglobe.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $860,000.00 4.26 -$6.53 million N/A N/A theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

