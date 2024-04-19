Mizuho Increases EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.90.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $131.76 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

