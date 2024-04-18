Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0936 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0936 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $628.53 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.24 or 0.04836380 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00055121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013043 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.09111267 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $30,824,037.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

