Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.03

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.03 and last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 14385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54.

Orca Exploration Group Company Profile

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

