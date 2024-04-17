G999 (G999) Trading 28.9% Higher This Week

G999 (G999) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $2.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00056714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001071 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

