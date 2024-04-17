Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $587,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

BTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,320. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.