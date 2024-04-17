Rakuten Securities Inc. Invests $459,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.1 %

CCL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 27,095,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,919,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 2.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

