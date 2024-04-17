Rocket Pool ETH Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $4.10 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,363.42 or 0.05575682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 517,419 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 519,764.88909672. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,414.02541398 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $7,779,752.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

