Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 11,860,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,733 shares of company stock valued at $488,886. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.