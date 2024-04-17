Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 11,860,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,733 shares of company stock valued at $488,886. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN
Asana Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asana
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.