Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $534.87 and last traded at $542.01. Approximately 41,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 275,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $556.27.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Saia Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $574.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.54.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,246.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $1,099,407.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,246.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 26,722.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,287,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $1,221,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

