Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Camden National worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Camden National by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,587. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $426.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

