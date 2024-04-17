Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.