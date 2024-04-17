Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.2 %

DG opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

