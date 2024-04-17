Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Rises By 5.1%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Natural Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

CHNR stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

