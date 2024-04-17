iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $169.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

