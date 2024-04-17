Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

