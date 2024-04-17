Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,145 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

