Prom Price Tops $9.52 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $9.52 or 0.00015082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $173.83 million and $3.07 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.69 or 0.99915793 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.75407964 USD and is up 3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,521,030.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

