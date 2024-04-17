Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 105,342 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

