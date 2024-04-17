The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 85.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.1%.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

RMR stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. The RMR Group has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,827,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The RMR Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

