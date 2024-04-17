Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 49,270 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,270 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.