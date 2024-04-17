CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$8.32 and a 1-year high of C$10.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28.

