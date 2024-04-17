Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 43,630 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,288,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 515,191 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,034,000 after purchasing an additional 388,482 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GILD opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $87.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

