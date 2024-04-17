Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 339 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.48% of Generac worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

