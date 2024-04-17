Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 763.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOFT opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Profile

(Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.