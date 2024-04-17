Investors Research Corp Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Interface were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Interface in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of Interface stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $880.57 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Read More

