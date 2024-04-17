Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner by 32.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $458.46 on Wednesday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

