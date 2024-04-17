Analysts Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Target Price at $6.57

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $927,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,476,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,274.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 191,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $927,722.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,476,139 shares in the company, valued at $12,009,274.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,232,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,136 in the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,938,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,897,000 after purchasing an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 85,862.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,819,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,797,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,601,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,744,000 after purchasing an additional 831,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $224.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

