Insider Selling: Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) Senior Officer Sells C$132,500.00 in Stock

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jan Marie Campbell sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$132,500.00.
Zedcor Stock Performance
Zedcor stock opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. Zedcor Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.29.
About Zedcor
