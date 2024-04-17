Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSDL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSDL opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a net margin of 62.81% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

