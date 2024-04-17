Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $47.88

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $75,191.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,898.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,312 shares of company stock worth $126,139. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,914,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,536,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,015,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $658.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.07. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 669.72%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.