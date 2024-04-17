B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.02.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
B2Gold Stock Performance
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$57,296.25. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$49,164.30. Insiders have sold a total of 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
