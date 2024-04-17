Brokerages Set NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) PT at $18.83

Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32. NCR Voyix has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

