Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Mizuho began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HGV opened at $43.22 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.