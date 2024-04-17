Mizuho Lowers HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $65.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $57.52 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.