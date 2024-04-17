Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Sabre Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.77. Sabre has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $61,780,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2,645.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,240,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 4,086,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after buying an additional 3,665,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,179,000 after buying an additional 2,936,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,487,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after buying an additional 2,928,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

