Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %
UNB stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.
Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
