Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank's stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 2.5 %

UNB stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 16.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

