Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,023.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,300.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ambarella by 49.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

