White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,709.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $1,319.05 and a 1 year high of $1,849.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,749.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,593.81.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 4.08%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

