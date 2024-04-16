Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after acquiring an additional 531,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $267.26. 1,818,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003,258. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

